Lobbying Update: $751,185 of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE GROUP INC (FORMERLY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE) lobbying was just disclosed

$751,185 of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE GROUP INC (FORMERLY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Regulation of the trading systems for agriculture, energy and other futures. Any legislation that would change the regulatory structure for exchanges and trading of futures, including reauthorization of the Commodity Trading Act, and the Customer Protection and End User Relief Act. Dodd-Frank regulations, derivatives regulations. Any regulations or legislative proposals regarding securities, capital markets and market structure. Any legislation dealing with the taxation of financial market transactions. Cybersecurity policy issues."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ICE Insider Trading Activity

ICE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 424,177 shares for an estimated $70,224,046 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,314 shares for an estimated $7,885,570 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,634 shares for an estimated $2,536,078 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,180 shares for an estimated $2,031,876 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $1,324,420 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,885 shares for an estimated $800,059 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,978 shares for an estimated $493,502 .

. ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) sold 955 shares for an estimated $149,056

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $117,135

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of ICE stock to their portfolio, and 711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ICE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ICE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.