Lobbying Update: $60,000 of NETGEAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of NETGEAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to technology, cybersecurity, strategic competition with China and federal procurement policy. H.R. 7589/S. 4572 - The ROUTERS Act.

Issues related to technology, cybersecurity, strategic competition with China and federal procurement policy.

National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (Public Law No. 118-31) and issues related to technology, cybersecurity, strategic competition with China and federal procurement policy."

NTGR Insider Trading Activity

NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS H WAECHTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,683 shares for an estimated $165,415.

NTGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

