Lobbying Update: $40,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES SERVICE GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES SERVICE GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to cybersecurity, privacy, net neutrality, FCC reform, and the Rural Utilities Service (RUS) broadband program; Issues related to Rip and Replace.

Issues related to broadband development and general rural broadband related issues.

Issues related to supply chains and logistics."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LUMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LUMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUMN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.