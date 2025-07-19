Lobbying Update: $299,789 of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE GROUP INC (FORMERLY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE) lobbying was just disclosed

$299,789 of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE GROUP INC (FORMERLY INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Regulation of the trading systems for agriculture, energy and other futures. Any legislation that would change the regulatory structure for exchanges and trading of futures, including reauthorization of the Commodity Trading Act, and the Customer Protection and End User Relief Act. Dodd-Frank regulations, derivatives regulations. Any regulations or legislative proposals regarding securities, capital markets and market structure. Any legislation dealing with the taxation of financial market transactions. Cybersecurity legislation; Reconciliation bill, HR 1 provisions. Any Presidential Executive Orders impacting futures and commodities trading;"

ICE Insider Trading Activity

ICE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 492,492 shares for an estimated $85,943,456 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,832 shares for an estimated $5,129,977 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,946 shares for an estimated $3,482,252 .

. ELIZABETH KATHRYN KING (Global Head of Clearing & CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,768 shares for an estimated $2,942,207 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,821 shares for an estimated $2,387,572 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,780 shares for an estimated $2,315,844 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,654 shares for an estimated $1,111,137 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,228 shares for an estimated $378,760

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,568 shares for an estimated $275,811

MARTHA A TIRINNANZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 794 shares for an estimated $140,827 .

. WILLIAM JEFFERSON HAGUE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 530 shares for an estimated $94,136.

ICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of ICE stock to their portfolio, and 763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ICE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

ICE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $202.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $206.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $192.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $189.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/02/2025

