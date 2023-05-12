Loan Modification Vs. Refinance

If you’re struggling to pay your mortgage, the conventional wisdom has long been to consider refinancing. Doing so has often meant a change in loan terms that can reduce monthly payments.

However, with interest rates on the rise, refinancing may no longer result in a lower payment. What’s more, some homeowners are unable to refinance for reasons such as lack of equity or poor credit. For these people, a loan modification may be a better option.

What Is a Loan Modification?

A loan modification is a change to your current mortgage terms. That change can take several different forms and commonly includes one of the following:

Extending the length of the loan term

Reducing the interest rate

Reducing the amount of principal owed

Loan modifications are typically only approved for borrowers who cannot refinance, are in danger of defaulting on their loan or are facing an economic hardship.

When To Modify a Loan

If you’ve had a change in circumstances and can no longer afford your loan payments, a modification may be able to help. For example, modifying a loan can be appropriate in the following situations:

Death of a spouse

Divorce

Loss of employment

Disability

Natural disaster

Property loss not covered by insurance

Each mortgage lender has its own criteria and guidelines for reviewing modification requests. What’s more, many lenders require homeowners to be behind on payments before they will consider a loan modification.

How To Get a Loan Modification

Loan modifications are granted at the discretion of a lender, and you will need to contact your mortgage company to request one. The process can vary, but you should expect to provide:

An explanation and evidence of financial hardship, such as a divorce decree, death certificate or employment termination letter

Proof of income, such as tax returns or pay stubs

A list of assets, such as bank account balances, investments and other real estate

Some lenders may also ask you to make several payments at a new level to determine whether you’ll be able to continue to pay your mortgage after a modification.

If you have a government-backed mortgage, you may be eligible for one of the following loan modification programs.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Flex Modification

Available to those with conventional mortgages owned by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae, this modification program will extend the term of a loan up to 480 months (40 years) and may reduce principal and interest payments by up to 20%.

Typically, only those who are 60 days or more behind on payments are eligible for this program. Applicants must have a loan that originated at least 12 months earlier as well as stable, verified income and an eligible hardship.

FHA Home Affordable Modification Program

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers several loan modification and forbearance programs to its borrowers. Its standalone loan modification option will add late payments back to the principal loan balance and extend the term to 360 months (30 years). It also charges future interest at a fixed rate.

Similar loan modification terms may be available for other government-based loans, such as those through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

How Does a Refinance Differ From a Loan Modification?

While a loan modification changes the terms of your current loan, a refinance involves taking out a new mortgage to pay off your old one.

A refinance also differs from a loan modification in that it does not require hardship. Any homeowner with a mortgage can refinance so long as they have the credit and income necessary to be approved for a new loan.

When Should You Refinance a Mortgage?

In recent years, many people refinanced homes to take advantage of lower interest rates. In December 2020, average interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit a historic low of 2.66%, according to Freddie Mac. That meant anyone who had taken out a mortgage earlier could likely refinance to a lower rate to save money.

As mortgage rates rise, refinancing becomes less appealing. However, homeowners may still find it beneficial to refinance if they want to:

Switch mortgage lenders

Eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI) or mortgage insurance premium (MIP) payments

Tap into their home’s equity

Change the term of their loan

While it may not always be able to obtain a lower interest rate, homeowners can still lower their monthly payments by changing the terms. For instance, if someone has 20 years left on their existing mortgage and refinances to a new 30-year mortgage, they will spread their remaining balance over an additional ten years.

Other people might want to refinance to shorten their term—going from a 30-year mortgage to a 15-year mortgage, for example—as a way to get out of debt earlier and save money on interest.

How To Refinance a Mortgage

If you’re happy with your current mortgage lender, contact them first about refinancing. They may have a streamlined refinancing process for existing customers. Otherwise, you can contact any mortgage provider you choose since most help with refinancing.

The process for refinancing is similar to that used for original mortgages. All the following may be required:

Application

Proof of income

List of assets

Proof of insurance

Home appraisal

Other documentation specific to your situation, such as gift letters or child support verification

Once the refinancing has been approved, the borrower will sign the closing documents and pay any necessary closing costs. Then, the existing loan will be paid off and any cash proceeds distributed to the borrower.

Is a Modification or Refinancing Better for Me?

Loan modifications and refinancing can both change your loan terms, but each is not available to all consumers. The chart below highlights the differences between these options.

If you’re having trouble making your loan payments and need help weighing your options, you can consult with a housing expert for free through the government’s Making Home Affordable (MHA) initiative. While MHA programs are no longer offered, the initiative maintains a 24-hour hotline that can be reached at 1-888-955-HOPE (4673).

