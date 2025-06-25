$LNW stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LNW stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $55,870,058 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LNW:
$LNW Insider Trading Activity
$LNW insiders have traded $LNW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW R. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,243 shares for an estimated $1,908,297.
- HAMISH MCLENNAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $552,900
- SIOBHAN LANE (SVP & CEO - Gaming) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $398,720
- OLIVER CHOW (EVP, CFO & Treas) sold 2,595 shares for an estimated $272,319
- JAMES SOTTILE (Exec VP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,356 shares for an estimated $248,652
- VANJA KALABIC (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $118,192
$LNW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $LNW stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,199,213 shares (+321.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,863,837
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 482,613 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,799,111
- INVESCO LTD. removed 436,314 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,789,155
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 425,202 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,826,745
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 424,315 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,749,922
- FMR LLC removed 411,395 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,630,920
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 409,146 shares (+142.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,436,135
