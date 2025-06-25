$LNW stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LNW stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $55,870,058 of trading volume.

$LNW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LNW:

$LNW insiders have traded $LNW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW R. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,243 shares for an estimated $1,908,297 .

. HAMISH MCLENNAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $552,900

SIOBHAN LANE (SVP & CEO - Gaming) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $398,720

OLIVER CHOW (EVP, CFO & Treas) sold 2,595 shares for an estimated $272,319

JAMES SOTTILE (Exec VP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,356 shares for an estimated $248,652

VANJA KALABIC (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $118,192

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $LNW stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LNW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.