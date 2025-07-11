LNG Alliance Selects Chart Industries' Advanced IPSMR® Technology for Amigo LNG Export Facility in Mexico

LNG Alliance selects Chart Industries' technology for its Amigo LNG facility in Mexico, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Quiver AI Summary

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd has selected Chart Industries' IPSMR® technology for its new Amigo LNG export facility in Guaymas, Mexico, which will have a capacity of 7.8 MTPA. The IPSMR® process technology is noted for its efficiency and flexibility, allowing LNG Alliance to optimize its liquefaction systems according to specific site needs, ultimately leading to enhanced operational efficiency and cost reductions. Chart’s modular solution features advanced equipment, such as air-cooled heat exchangers and cold boxes, facilitating an effective balance between economic and operational demands. Both companies emphasize their commitment to innovation and collaboration in advancing the LNG industry.

Full Release



ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Alliance Pte Ltd (“LNG Alliance”), an integrated provider of LNG export terminal infrastructure and LNG supply, has announced its strategic decision to select Chart Industries' (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) IPSMR® (Integrated Pre-cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant) process technology and modular liquefaction solution for its Amigo LNG export facility with a capacity of 7.8 MTPA in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.





Chart Industries' cutting-edge IPSMR® process technology sets the industry standard for efficiency and performance in liquefaction. IPSMR® enables customers and operators such as LNG Alliance to tailor their liquefaction systems to meet site-specific conditions. This flexibility allows for optimal matching of compression power with single cold box capacity, maximizing operational efficiency and reducing costs.





LNG Alliance will leverage Chart’s full spectrum of IPSMR® solutions, including its mid-scale modular solution. Chart’s module offering incorporates Mega Bay air-cooled heat exchangers, Tuf-Lite IV fans, process vessels, valving, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, and cold boxes. This modular solution addresses the challenge of achieving the best balance between large-scale LNG facility economics and high operational efficiency.





“We are happy to partner with Chart Industries on our groundbreaking Amigo LNG project,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “LNG Alliance is strategically optimizing an LNG facility with an export capacity of 7.8 MTPA by moving to a modular mid-scale solution, resulting in a smaller footprint, higher efficiency, and lower cost, therefore offering customers the most efficient and effective solution.”





“This strategic collaboration between Chart and LNG Alliance demonstrates the LNG industry's ongoing evolution, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and optimization,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “Together, we look forward to delivering superior value, performance, and efficiency to stakeholders worldwide.”







About Chart Industries, Inc.







Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit





www.chartindustries.com





.







About LNG Alliance







LNG Alliance, established in 2013, is a project development, operations, and asset platform focused on LNG export and import terminal infrastructure. LNG Alliance leverages partnerships with key energy sector players, technology developers, and investment partners to structure and deliver reliable, affordable, and secure energy solutions to core operational markets in Mexico, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe. To learn more, visit





www.lngalliance.com







.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.