Bitcoin Magazine



LND v0.19.2 Released with Key Bug Fixes and Performance Upgrades

Today, a new version of the Lightning Network Daemon (LND), version 0.19.2, has been released. This update focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements.

lnd v0.19.2 has just been released!



https://t.co/ZRd4rZutQ6



this a bug fix release fixes: a bug related to missed spend notifications, a rare deadlock start up bug, a memory leak, resolves issue w/ connection limiting (increasing stability of p2p connections), and adds… https://t.co/AorIxl237d — Olaoluwa Osuntokun (@roasbeef) July 16, 2025

Some of the major fixes include a bug that caused missed payment confirmations, a rare issue that could freeze the node during startup, and a memory leak that made the software use more resources over time. It also fixes crashes that could happen when the node was starting up in certain modes or handling backups.

The release includes an optional migration to reduce the size of the “decayed log database” (sphinxreplay.db), which helps lower disk and memory usage. This cleanup runs automatically unless turned off in the settings.

“The migration is optional but turned on by default,” stated the release notes. “If you encounter issues, you can opt-out of the migration by setting no-gc-decayed-log=true in the config. This migration does not prevent downgrading to earlier v0.19.x-beta versions.”

Other changes include better handling of peer-to-peer (P2P) connections, improved tracking of payments in logs, and more accurate fee calculations. The update also improves compatibility with test networks and adds small updates to command line tools (lncli).

Additional improvements include better connection handling, improved aux traffic shaping, and updates to the RPC interface for easier debugging. The Lightning Seed service now supports testnet4 and signet, making peer discovery easier for new nodes.

The update was built using go1.23.9 and allows others to confirm that the released files match the original source code. Docker users can also run a script to check the installation before starting the container.

The release can be verified using PGP signatures and OpenTimestamps to confirm it hasn’t been tampered with. Full details and instructions are available here.

This post LND v0.19.2 Released with Key Bug Fixes and Performance Upgrades first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.