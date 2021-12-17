LNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.76, changing hands as low as $64.75 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.59 per share, with $77.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.19. The LNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.