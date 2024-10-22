News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Group Boosts Share Buyback Program

October 22, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has repurchased 663,259 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, purchased from Morgan Stanley at an average price of 61.7505 pence per share, are set to be cancelled. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

