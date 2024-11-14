News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Completes £2 Billion Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has successfully completed a £2 billion share buyback programme managed by Morgan Stanley, acquiring over 3.6 billion ordinary shares. This strategic move is part of Lloyds’ efforts to bolster shareholder value and reflects the company’s robust financial health. Investors keen on the banking sector should note this significant development in Lloyds’ financial strategy.

