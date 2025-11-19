Markets

Lloyds Banking Announces Acquisition Of Curve

November 19, 2025 — 03:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group (LYG, LLOY.L) announced the acquisition of Curve, a London based fintech operating a digital wallet platform. Curve operates a digital wallet platform that brings all cards and alternative payment sources into one platform while adding money-saving and loyalty features. The company said, including capital impact, the transaction is not expected to have a material impact, or to impact full year guidance for 2025 or 2026.

Lloyds Banking said the acquisition of Curve is a strategic move to broaden and accelerate Lloyds Banking Group's digital transformation. The integration of Curve Pay, Curve's technology and digital wallet, into Lloyds Banking Group's current digital offering, will allow Lloyds Banking to offer its customers an enhanced payments experience within mobile banking.

