Is LKQ Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Chicago-based LKQ Corporation ( LKQ ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize vehicles. With a market cap of $10.4 billion , LKQ operates through wholesale-North America, Europe, specialty, and self-service segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," LKQ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the auto parts industry. It offers a wide range of replacement systems, components, and equipment for automobiles, trucks, and recreational vehicles.

LKQ touched its 52-week high of $53.68 on Mar. 28 and is now trading 25.3% below that peak. LKQ has dipped 3.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 7.8% gains during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, LKQ declined 16.1% in 2024 and 18.1% over the past 52 weeks, substantially underperforming the DOWI’s 11.9% gains on a YTD basis and 25.5% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, LKQ has traded below its 200-day moving average over the past year and below its 50-day moving average since mid-April with slight fluctuations.

Shares of LKQ plummeted 12.4% after the release of its Q2 earnings on Jul. 25. Although the company reported a solid 7.6% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $3.7 billion, its profitability margins took a sharp hit due to rising costs. Its cost of goods sold increased by 11.6% to $2.3 billion, leading to a 2.2% gross margin contraction to 38.8%. Due to rising operating and other expenses, its net margin fell by 3.2% to 5%, leading to a 34.2% net income decline to $185 million. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $0.98 fell short of the consensus estimates by 4.9%, making investors jittery.

LKQ’s competitor, Mobileye Global Inc. ( MBLY ), declined 65.9% over the past year and 68.2% in 2024, underperforming LKQ.

Among the eight analysts covering the LKQ stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The mean price target of $55.28 suggests a potential upside of 37.9% from current price levels.

