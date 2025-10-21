Markets
LKQ

LKQ Partners With Ecobility Services To Build Rooftop Solar Power System In Germany

October 21, 2025 — 11:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), Tuesday announced a partnership with Ecobility Services GmbH to implement a large-scale rooftop solar power system at its central logistics centers in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.

The project, to be delivered through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, is expected to complement the company's long-term commitment to deliver profitable and sustainable solutions.

The company plans to begin the installation in October and complete it by mid-2026.

Currently, LKQ is trading at $30.74, up 2.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

