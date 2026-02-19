LKQ Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corporation (LKQ) said, for the full year 2026, it expects earnings per share between $2.35 and $2.65, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.90 to $3.20. The outlook includes estimated impacts from the U.S. and retaliatory tariffs in effect as of February 1, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Excluding items, LKQ reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.59 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.312 billion from $3.226 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, LKQ shares are down 7.41 percent to $30.76.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.