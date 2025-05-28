LKQ Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Circular Economy and Ethical Practices

LKQ Corporation released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

LKQ Corporation has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability while ensuring profitable growth through responsible business practices. The report outlines LKQ's three-pillar strategy focused on delivering sustainable solutions, fostering people-led performance, and upholding strong governance. In 2024, the company processed 735,000 vehicles, sold nearly 12 million salvaged parts, and reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 16% compared to 2022. Additionally, LKQ contributed over $4 million to charitable causes and engaged employees in over 200 local initiatives to address social needs, strengthening community ties. The report reinforces LKQ's role in promoting the circular economy and its belief that sustainability and business success are intertwined.

Potential Positives

LKQ Corporation's 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates its commitment to driving profitable growth through responsible and ethical business practices, enhancing its reputation with investors and stakeholders.

The company achieved a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue, showcasing progress in sustainability initiatives and operational efficiency.

LKQ donated over $4 million through its Community Foundation, strengthening community ties and enhancing corporate social responsibility efforts.

The engagement of employees in over 200 local initiatives underscores the company's commitment to social responsibility and collaborative culture, which can enhance employee morale and brand loyalty.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of quantitative targets or measurable outcomes in the sustainability efforts, which may raise questions about the effectiveness and accountability of the initiatives disclosed.



The press release predominantly focuses on positive achievements without addressing any potential challenges or negative impacts related to the company’s operations or sustainability goals.



While the company highlights its community involvement and charitable donations, there is no discussion of how these initiatives directly contribute to or enhance its core business performance.

FAQ

What is included in LKQ's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report details LKQ's commitment to the circular economy, sustainable solutions, and ethical business practices.

How much did LKQ donate through its Community Foundation?

In 2024, LKQ donated over $4 million to various charitable causes focusing on health, education, and environmental stewardship.

What strategies does LKQ use for sustainable growth?

LKQ focuses on three pillars: sustainable solutions, people-led performance, and strong governance in its business model.

How has LKQ reduced its greenhouse gas emissions?

LKQ lowered its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 16% through renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives.

What community initiatives are LKQ employees involved in?

LKQ employees participate in over 200 local initiatives that address various social needs and enhance community relationships.

ANTIOCH, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a global leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report showcases LKQ's role in driving success as a best-in-class operator for our investors and key stakeholders, while maintaining a critical role in facilitating the growth of the global circular economy.





Furthermore, it reflects our on-going commitment and focus on driving profitable growth through highly efficient, responsible, and ethical business practices. The Company has a three-pillar strategy that includes: 1) profitably delivering sustainable solutions; 2) people-led performance; and 3) strong governance and ethical practices. This approach creates the framework to manage risks, while capitalizing on opportunities, that create long-term value aligned with the Company’s core business of running efficient operations, reducing waste, and extending the lifecycle of alternative vehicle parts.





“LKQ embodies the principle that business excellence and sustainability are fundamentally connected. Having been part of the LKQ community for over two decades, I’ve experienced first-hand how our commitment to these principles drives innovation and creates value. Our foundation in the circular economy is about reimagining how our role in the vehicle industry can operate responsibly while delivering profitable growth,” stated Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer.





In 2024, LKQ achieved several milestones including:







Processing 735,000 vehicles and selling nearly 12 million individual salvaged parts back into the circular economy.



Lowering Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our global operations by 16%, relative to revenue, versus a 2022 baseline. We achieved this through increased use of renewable energy, fleet fuel initiatives, energy efficiency upgrades, network optimization, and business integration projects.



Donating over $4 million through the LKQ Community Foundation to charitable causes in areas including health and wellness, education, veteran and global first responder support, and environmental stewardship, enabling us to connect with the communities in which we operate and strengthen our relationship with our key stakeholders and customers.



Employees globally dedicating their time, skills, and resources to over 200 local initiatives that meaningfully address various social needs, which is an important part of our employee engagement and collaborative culture, while allowing us to spend time connecting with our local communities and customers.







Please find our sustainability report here:



www.lkqcorp.com/sustainability/









About LKQ Corporation







LKQ Corporation (





www.lkqcorp.com





) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.







Contacts:







Joseph P. Boutross





Vice President, Investor Relations





LKQ Corporation





(312) 621-2793









jpboutross@LKQCORP.com













sustainability@lkqcorp.com







