(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.312 billion from $3.226 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $3.312 Bln vs. $3.226 Bln last year.

