L.K. Technology Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0558) has released an update.

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 9, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date set for December 18, 2024, and the record date on December 24, 2024, to ensure eligibility for the payout.

