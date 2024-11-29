News & Insights

L.K. Technology Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

November 29, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0558) has released an update.

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited announced significant changes in its board committees following the resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Tsang Yiu Keung, Paul. Dr. Lui Ming Wah, Mr. Andrew Look, and Dr. Low Seow Chay are taking up new roles as chairs in various committees, effective November 30, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Tsang’s valuable contributions during his tenure.

