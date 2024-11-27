Livzon Pharmaceutical Reveals Board Structure and Focus

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has outlined the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board oversees five committees, focusing on areas such as audit, remuneration, strategy, and environmental governance. Investors may find this information crucial for understanding the company’s governance and strategic priorities.

For further insights into HK:1513 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.