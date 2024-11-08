Livium Secures Funding for Battery Recycling Facility

Livium (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia has been granted AU$850,000 under Western Australia’s electronic waste infrastructure grant funding program.

Previously known as Lithium Australia, Livium is Australia's “first onshore company” for lithium and mixed battery recycling.

Since its inception in 2017, the company has been developing safe and innovative management solutions to address lithium-ion battery recycling, one of Australia’s biggest problems concerning waste.

“This grant from the WA government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” Livium CEO and Managing Director Simon Linge commented in the release.

The funding will go towards developing a recycling facility in the state that will collect, sort, discharge and store batteries to establish integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically. Once completed, batteries from the facility will be transferred to Envirostream’s facility in Melbourne, Victoria, for final processing to mixed metal dust.

The grant is only a portion of the government’s plan for e-waste recycling and it has now allocated AU$10 million to boost the industry.

“WA's grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA's circular economy,” Linge continued. “We are grateful for the support and are committed to building a facility that will contribute to a greener future by efficiently managing e-waste and recovering valuable materials.”

“The WA Facility is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Envirostream's collection capabilities and service footprint across the country,” the company stated in the release.

The company said that developing battery processing capabilities in WA is part of its long-term recycling strategy.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Livium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

