The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

If you’re raising a family of four in 2025, you’ll need a six-figure income in 26 states. That’s more than half of America where you’ll need to earn $100,000 or more annually to budget for and comfortably raise a family.

GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four across the United States using data from the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and for a married couple with children from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary spending and 20% for savings. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state.

Ranked in order from states from the lowest to highest earnings, here’s how much living wage is necessary for families of four.

1. West Virginia

Living wage for a family of four: $82,338

Annual cost of housing: $13,454

Annual cost of groceries: $5,731

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

2. Mississippi

Living wage for a family of four: $87,564

Annual cost of housing: $15,846

Annual cost of groceries: $6,750

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373

3. Alabama

Living wage for a family of four: $87,607

Annual cost of housing: $15,670

Annual cost of groceries: $6,675

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949

4. Kansas

Living wage for a family of four: $87,944

Annual cost of housing: $15,517

Annual cost of groceries: $6,610

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141

5. Arkansas

Living wage for a family of four: $88,312

Annual cost of housing: $16,504

Annual cost of groceries: $7,030

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617

6. Oklahoma

Living wage for a family of four: $90,659

Annual cost of housing: $16,394

Annual cost of groceries: $6,984

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658

7. Iowa

Living wage for a family of four: $91,667

Annual cost of housing: $16,548

Annual cost of groceries: $7,049

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458

8. Missouri

Living wage for a family of four: $91,669

Annual cost of housing: $17,250

Annual cost of groceries: $7,348

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064

9. Tennessee

Living wage for a family of four: $92,179

Annual cost of housing: $18,172

Annual cost of groceries: $7,741

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,756

10. Kentucky

Living wage for a family of four: $93,349

Annual cost of housing: $17,075

Annual cost of groceries: $7,274

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

11. Indiana

Living wage for a family of four: $93,544

Annual cost of housing: $16,965

Annual cost of groceries: $7,227

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,535

12. Michigan

Living wage for a family of four: $93,807

Annual cost of housing: $17,228

Annual cost of groceries: $7,339

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,987

13. Nebraska

Living wage for a family of four: $94,102

Annual cost of housing: $17,448

Annual cost of groceries: $7,432

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

14. Georgia

Living wage for a family of four: $94,682

Annual cost of housing: $17,382

Annual cost of groceries: $7,404

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,550

15. North Dakota

Living wage for a family of four: $94,752

Annual cost of housing: $17,514

Annual cost of groceries: $7,461

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,152

16. Louisiana

Living wage for a family of four: $95,480

Annual cost of housing: $18,523

Annual cost of groceries: $7,891

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,342

17. Texas

Living wage for a family of four: $95,763

Annual cost of housing: $17,843

Annual cost of groceries: $7,601

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,319

18. New Mexico

Living wage for a family of four: $96,130

Annual cost of housing: $18,633

Annual cost of groceries: $7,937

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,105

19. Minnesota

Living wage for a family of four: $96,640

Annual cost of housing: $17,623

Annual cost of groceries: $7,507

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,090

20. Montana

Living wage for a family of four: $96,870

Annual cost of housing: $18,567

Annual cost of groceries: $7,909

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,450

21. South Carolina

Living wage for a family of four: $98,082

Annual cost of housing: $18,962

Annual cost of groceries: $8,078

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,203

22. Pennsylvania

Living wage for a family of four: $98,427

Annual cost of housing: $18,326

Annual cost of groceries: $7,806

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,072

23. Maryland

Living wage for a family of four: $98,585

Annual cost of housing: $18,040

Annual cost of groceries: $7,685

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,110

24. Ohio

Living wage for a family of four: $99,453

Annual cost of housing: $19,226

Annual cost of groceries: $8,190

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,488

25. South Dakota

Living wage for a family of four: $100,000

Annual cost of housing: $19,686

Annual cost of groceries: $8,386

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,805

26. Illinois

Living wage for a family of four: $100,332

Annual cost of housing: $18,479

Annual cost of groceries: $7,872

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,758

27. Wyoming

Living wage for a family of four: $100,750

Annual cost of housing: $19,774

Annual cost of groceries: $8,423

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,751

28. North Carolina

Living wage for a family of four: $104,582

Annual cost of housing: $20,981

Annual cost of groceries: $8,938

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,044

29. Delaware

Living wage for a family of four: $107,042

Annual cost of housing: $21,179

Annual cost of groceries: $9,022

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,828

30. Wisconsin

Living wage for a family of four: $107,324

Annual cost of housing: $21,618

Annual cost of groceries: $9,209

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,128

31. Idaho

Living wage for a family of four: $107,412

Annual cost of housing: $21,749

Annual cost of groceries: $9,265

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

32. Virginia

Living wage for a family of four: $111,303

Annual cost of housing: $22,781

Annual cost of groceries: $9,704

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,198

33. Florida

Living wage for a family of four: $112,401

Annual cost of housing: $23,637

Annual cost of groceries: $10,069

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,350

34. Colorado

Living wage for a family of four: $112,828

Annual cost of housing: $23,615

Annual cost of groceries: $10,060

Annual cost of healthcare: $7,982

35. Nevada

Living wage for a family of four: $112,965

Annual cost of housing: $23,439

Annual cost of groceries: $9,985

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,486

36. Rhode Island

Living wage for a family of four: $123,298

Annual cost of housing: $25,107

Annual cost of groceries: $10,695

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,260

37. New Hampshire

Living wage for a family of four: $123,863

Annual cost of housing: $25,502

Annual cost of groceries: $10,864

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,506

38. Connecticut

Living wage for a family of four: $126,753

Annual cost of housing: $25,722

Annual cost of groceries: $10,957

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,661

39. Utah

Living wage for a family of four: $128,484

Annual cost of housing: $28,465

Annual cost of groceries: $12,126

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,925

40. Washington

Living wage for a family of four: $131,024

Annual cost of housing: $27,807

Annual cost of groceries: $11,845

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,977

41. Arizona

Living wage for a family of four: $131,102

Annual cost of housing: $29,848

Annual cost of groceries: $12,715

Annual cost of healthcare: $6,918

42. Oregon

Living wage for a family of four: $131,824

Annual cost of housing: $28,904

Annual cost of groceries: $12,313

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,637

43. Vermont

Living wage for a family of four: $131,996

Annual cost of housing: $29,211

Annual cost of groceries: $12,444

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,738

44. New Jersey

Living wage for a family of four: $134,990

Annual cost of housing: $30,331

Annual cost of groceries: $12,920

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,229

45. Maine

Living wage for a family of four: $135,943

Annual cost of housing: $29,804

Annual cost of groceries: $12,696

Annual cost of healthcare: $8,707

46. Alaska

Living wage for a family of four: $136,990

Annual cost of housing: $25,854

Annual cost of groceries: $11,013

Annual cost of healthcare: $11,290

47. New York

Living wage for a family of four: $155,738

$155,738 Annual cost of housing: $37,354

$37,354 Annual cost of groceries: $15,912

$15,912 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,607

48. California

Living wage for a family of four: $188,269

$188,269 Annual cost of housing: $45,891

$45,891 Annual cost of groceries: $19,549

$19,549 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,213

49. Massachusetts

Living wage for a family of four: $199,671

$199,671 Annual cost of housing: $49,600

$49,600 Annual cost of groceries: $21,129

$21,129 Annual cost of healthcare: $10,033

50. Hawaii

Living wage for a family of four: $258,918

$258,918 Annual cost of housing: $66,412

$66,412 Annual cost of groceries: $28,290

$28,290 Annual cost of healthcare: $9,540

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6-17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

