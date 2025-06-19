The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Personal Finance

If you’re raising a family of four in 2025, you’ll need a six-figure income in 26 states. That’s more than half of America where you’ll need to earn $100,000 or more annually to budget for and comfortably raise a family.

GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four across the United States using data from the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey and for a married couple with children from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary spending and 20% for savings. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. 

Ranked in order from states from the lowest to highest earnings, here’s how much living wage is necessary for families of four.

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

1. West Virginia

  • Living wage for a family of four: $82,338
  • Annual cost of housing: $13,454
  • Annual cost of groceries: $5,731
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

2. Mississippi

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,564
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,846
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,750
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

3. Alabama

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,607
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,670
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,675
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949
Salina is a city in and the county seat of Saline County, Kansas, United States.

4. Kansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,944
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,517
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,610
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

5. Arkansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $88,312
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,504
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,030
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

6. Oklahoma

  • Living wage for a family of four: $90,659
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,394
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,984
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

7. Iowa

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,667
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,548
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,049
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458

Kansas City skyline.

8. Missouri

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,669
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,250
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,348
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064
An aerial view of Downtown Cleveland, Tennessee with dense buildings under a blue sky with tiny clouds.

9. Tennessee

  • Living wage for a family of four: $92,179
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,172
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,741
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,756
Newport Kentucky iStock

10. Kentucky

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,349
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,075
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,274
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820
Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, United States, 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Illinois.

11. Indiana

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,544
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,965
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,227
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,535
Kalamazoo Cityscape stock photo

12. Michigan

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,807
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,228
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,339
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,987

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

13. Nebraska

  • Living wage for a family of four: $94,102
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,448
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,432
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820
Augusta, Georgia

14. Georgia

  • Living wage for a family of four: $94,682
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,382
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,404
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,550
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

15. North Dakota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $94,752
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,514
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,461
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,152
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

16. Louisiana

  • Living wage for a family of four: $95,480
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,523
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,891
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,342
Bat watching under the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin Texas USA stock photo

17. Texas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $95,763
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,843
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,601
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,319

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

18. New Mexico

  • Living wage for a family of four: $96,130
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,633
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,937
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,105
Aerial View of Downtown Marshall, Minnesota at dusk.

19. Minnesota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $96,640
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,623
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,507
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,090
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

20. Montana

  • Living wage for a family of four: $96,870
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,567
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,909
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,450
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

21. South Carolina

  • Living wage for a family of four: $98,082
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,962
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,078
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,203
Oil City, Pennsylvania, USA 8/9/2019 The Oil City Library in Venango county, opened in this location in July, 1904 with 5000 books.

22. Pennsylvania

  • Living wage for a family of four: $98,427
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,326
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,806
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,072

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

23. Maryland

  • Living wage for a family of four: $98,585
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,040
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,685
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,110
Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

24. Ohio

  • Living wage for a family of four: $99,453
  • Annual cost of housing: $19,226
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,190
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,488
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

25. South Dakota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $100,000
  • Annual cost of housing: $19,686
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,386
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,805
Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.

26. Illinois

  • Living wage for a family of four: $100,332
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,479
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,872
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,758
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

27. Wyoming

  • Living wage for a family of four: $100,750
  • Annual cost of housing: $19,774
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,423
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,751

Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

28. North Carolina

  • Living wage for a family of four: $104,582
  • Annual cost of housing: $20,981
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,938
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,044
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

29. Delaware

  • Living wage for a family of four: $107,042
  • Annual cost of housing: $21,179
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,022
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,828
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

30. Wisconsin

  • Living wage for a family of four: $107,324
  • Annual cost of housing: $21,618
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,209
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,128
Boise Idaho iStock

31. Idaho

  • Living wage for a family of four: $107,412
  • Annual cost of housing: $21,749
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,265
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

32. Virginia

  • Living wage for a family of four: $111,303
  • Annual cost of housing: $22,781
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,704
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,198

Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

33. Florida

  • Living wage for a family of four: $112,401
  • Annual cost of housing: $23,637
  • Annual cost of groceries: $10,069
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,350
Boulder Reservoir stock photo

34. Colorado

  • Living wage for a family of four: $112,828
  • Annual cost of housing: $23,615
  • Annual cost of groceries: $10,060
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,982
Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

35. Nevada

  • Living wage for a family of four: $112,965
  • Annual cost of housing: $23,439
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,985
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,486
Cranston, once known as Pawtuxet, is a city in Providence County, Rhode Island, United States.

36. Rhode Island

  • Living wage for a family of four: $123,298
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,107
  • Annual cost of groceries: $10,695
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,260
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

37. New Hampshire

  • Living wage for a family of four: $123,863
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,502
  • Annual cost of groceries: $10,864
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,506

Connecticut welcomes you iStock-172992653

38. Connecticut

  • Living wage for a family of four: $126,753
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,722
  • Annual cost of groceries: $10,957
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,661
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

39. Utah

  • Living wage for a family of four: $128,484
  • Annual cost of housing: $28,465
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,126
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,925
Sequim Washington iStock

40. Washington

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,024
  • Annual cost of housing: $27,807
  • Annual cost of groceries: $11,845
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,977
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

41. Arizona

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,102
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,848
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,715
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,918
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

42. Oregon

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,824
  • Annual cost of housing: $28,904
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,313
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,637

Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

43. Vermont

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,996
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,211
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,444
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,738
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

44. New Jersey

  • Living wage for a family of four: $134,990
  • Annual cost of housing: $30,331
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,920
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,229
Portland, Maine, USA - Postal worker walks infront of colorful homes.

45. Maine

  • Living wage for a family of four: $135,943
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,804
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,696
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,707
Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

46. Alaska

  • Living wage for a family of four: $136,990
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,854
  • Annual cost of groceries: $11,013
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $11,290
Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

47. New York

  • Living wage for a family of four: $155,738
  • Annual cost of housing: $37,354
  • Annual cost of groceries: $15,912
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,607

Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

48. California

  • Living wage for a family of four: $188,269
  • Annual cost of housing: $45,891
  • Annual cost of groceries: $19,549
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,213
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

49. Massachusetts

  • Living wage for a family of four: $199,671
  • Annual cost of housing: $49,600
  • Annual cost of groceries: $21,129
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $10,033
Aerial panoramic image at sunrise off the coast over Hanalei Bay and pier on Hawaiian island of Kauai.

50. Hawaii

  • Living wage for a family of four: $258,918
  • Annual cost of housing: $66,412
  • Annual cost of groceries: $28,290
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $9,540

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6-17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

