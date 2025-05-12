The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities

Cost of living continues to increase, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have created market havoc and urban rent prices can more often than not seem stratospheric — all of which are reasons the baseline living wage needed for families to survive is such an important thing to know.

Such information is especially important in America’s largest 50 cities, where the cost of living is typically much higher than the rest of the United States.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates set out to determine the living wage — that is, the minimum income needed for basic survival and amenities — required for a family of four in America’s 50 biggest cities. GOBankingRates did this by culling information from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Check out the living wage required in 50 major cities. Also see what it is in every state overall.

1. San Jose, California

Median household income: $141,565

Living wage: $135,604

2. San Francisco

Median household income: $141,446

Living wage: $122,849

3. San Diego

Median household income: $104,321

Living wage: $105,204

4. Los Angeles

Median household income: $80,366

Living wage: $97,110

5. Seattle

Median household income: $121,984

Living wage: $93,755

6. New York City

Median household income: $79,713

Living wage: $91,888

7. Long Beach, California

Median household income: $83,969

Living wage: $88,410

8. Boston

Median household income: $94,755

Living wage: $85,066

9. Oakland, California

Median household income: $97,369

Living wage: $80,277

10. Washington, D.C.

Median household income: $106,287

Living wage: $79,455

11. Miami

Median household income: $59,390

Living wage: $74,483

12. Denver

Median household income: $91,681

Living wage: $67,203

13. Portland, Oregon

Median household income: $88,792

Living wage: $65,170

14. Austin, Texas

Median household income: $91,461

Living wage: $62,812

15. Las Vegas

Median household income: $70,723

Living wage: $58,301

16. Atlanta

Median household income: $81,938

Living wage: $57,216

17. Sacramento, California

Median household income: $83,753

Living wage: $57,027

18. Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income: $75,197

Living wage: $55,919

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median household income: $83,198

Living wage: $55,733

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $82,424

Living wage: $55,085

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $90,685

Living wage: $54,692

22. Phoenix

Median household income: $77,041

Living wage: $54,584

23. Mesa, Arizona

Median household income: $78,779

Living wage: $54,416

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $78,438

Living wage: $52,687

25. Bakersfield, California

Median household income: $77,397

Living wage: $51,281

26. Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $73,519

Living wage: $49,827

27. Fresno, California

Median household income: $68,804

Living wage: $49,384

28. Chicago

Median household income: $75,134

Living wage: $48,231

29. Minneapolis

Median household income: $80,269

Living wage: $48,228

30. Dallas

Median household income: $67,760

Living wage: $47,589

31. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median household income: $65,604

Living wage: $46,039

32. Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $66,981

Living wage: $45,949

33. Tucson, Arizona

Median household income: $54,546

Living wage: $45,814

34. Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income: $72,708

Living wage: $44,244

35. Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $76,602

Living wage: $43,383

36. Philadelphia

Median household income: $60,698

Living wage: $43,200

37. Houston

Median household income: $62,894

Living wage: $42,540

38. El Paso, Texas

Median household income: $58,734

Living wage: $42,136

39. Columbus, Ohio

Median household income: $65,327

Living wage: $41,696

40. Louisville, Kentucky

Median household income: $64,731

Living wage: $41,542

41. Kansas City, Missouri

Median household income: $67,449

Living wage: $40,614

42. San Antonio

Median household income: $62,917

Living wage: $39,476

43. Indianapolis

Median household income: $62,995

Living wage: $39,262

44. Milwaukee

Median household income: $51,888

Living wage: $38,684

45. Baltimore

Median household income: $59,623

Living wage: $38,392

46. Oklahoma City

Median household income: $66,702

Living wage: $38,391

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median household income: $58,407

Living wage: $38,237

48. Wichita, Kansas

Median household income: $63,072

Living wage: $37,395

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Median household income: $51,211

Living wage: $33,563

50. Detroit

Median household income: $39,575

Living wage: $32,653

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities

