The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities

Cost of living continues to increase, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have created market havoc and urban rent prices can more often than not seem stratospheric — all of which are reasons the baseline living wage needed for families to survive is such an important thing to know.
Such information is especially important in America’s largest 50 cities, where the cost of living is typically much higher than the rest of the United States.
With that in mind, GOBankingRates set out to determine the living wage — that is, the minimum income needed for basic survival and amenities — required for a family of four in America’s 50 biggest cities. GOBankingRates did this by culling information from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data.
Check out the living wage required in 50 major cities. Also see what it is in every state overall.
1. San Jose, California
- Median household income: $141,565
- Living wage: $135,604
2. San Francisco
- Median household income: $141,446
- Living wage: $122,849
3. San Diego
- Median household income: $104,321
- Living wage: $105,204
4. Los Angeles
- Median household income: $80,366
- Living wage: $97,110
5. Seattle
- Median household income: $121,984
- Living wage: $93,755
6. New York City
- Median household income: $79,713
- Living wage: $91,888
7. Long Beach, California
- Median household income: $83,969
- Living wage: $88,410
8. Boston
- Median household income: $94,755
- Living wage: $85,066
9. Oakland, California
- Median household income: $97,369
- Living wage: $80,277
10. Washington, D.C.
- Median household income: $106,287
- Living wage: $79,455
11. Miami
- Median household income: $59,390
- Living wage: $74,483
12. Denver
- Median household income: $91,681
- Living wage: $67,203
13. Portland, Oregon
- Median household income: $88,792
- Living wage: $65,170
14. Austin, Texas
- Median household income: $91,461
- Living wage: $62,812
15. Las Vegas
- Median household income: $70,723
- Living wage: $58,301
16. Atlanta
- Median household income: $81,938
- Living wage: $57,216
17. Sacramento, California
- Median household income: $83,753
- Living wage: $57,027
18. Nashville, Tennessee
- Median household income: $75,197
- Living wage: $55,919
19. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Median household income: $83,198
- Living wage: $55,733
20. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $82,424
- Living wage: $55,085
21. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Median household income: $90,685
- Living wage: $54,692
22. Phoenix
- Median household income: $77,041
- Living wage: $54,584
23. Mesa, Arizona
- Median household income: $78,779
- Living wage: $54,416
24. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $78,438
- Living wage: $52,687
25. Bakersfield, California
- Median household income: $77,397
- Living wage: $51,281
26. Arlington, Texas
- Median household income: $73,519
- Living wage: $49,827
27. Fresno, California
- Median household income: $68,804
- Living wage: $49,384
28. Chicago
- Median household income: $75,134
- Living wage: $48,231
29. Minneapolis
- Median household income: $80,269
- Living wage: $48,228
30. Dallas
- Median household income: $67,760
- Living wage: $47,589
31. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Median household income: $65,604
- Living wage: $46,039
32. Jacksonville, Florida
- Median household income: $66,981
- Living wage: $45,949
33. Tucson, Arizona
- Median household income: $54,546
- Living wage: $45,814
34. Omaha, Nebraska
- Median household income: $72,708
- Living wage: $44,244
35. Fort Worth, Texas
- Median household income: $76,602
- Living wage: $43,383
36. Philadelphia
- Median household income: $60,698
- Living wage: $43,200
37. Houston
- Median household income: $62,894
- Living wage: $42,540
38. El Paso, Texas
- Median household income: $58,734
- Living wage: $42,136
39. Columbus, Ohio
- Median household income: $65,327
- Living wage: $41,696
40. Louisville, Kentucky
- Median household income: $64,731
- Living wage: $41,542
41. Kansas City, Missouri
- Median household income: $67,449
- Living wage: $40,614
42. San Antonio
- Median household income: $62,917
- Living wage: $39,476
43. Indianapolis
- Median household income: $62,995
- Living wage: $39,262
44. Milwaukee
- Median household income: $51,888
- Living wage: $38,684
45. Baltimore
- Median household income: $59,623
- Living wage: $38,392
46. Oklahoma City
- Median household income: $66,702
- Living wage: $38,391
47. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Median household income: $58,407
- Living wage: $38,237
48. Wichita, Kansas
- Median household income: $63,072
- Living wage: $37,395
49. Memphis, Tennessee
- Median household income: $51,211
- Living wage: $33,563
50. Detroit
- Median household income: $39,575
- Living wage: $32,653
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities
