The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities

May 12, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Cost of living continues to increase, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have created market havoc and urban rent prices can more often than not seem stratospheric — all of which are reasons the baseline living wage needed for families to survive is such an important thing to know.

Such information is especially important in America’s largest 50 cities, where the cost of living is typically much higher than the rest of the United States.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates set out to determine the living wage — that is, the minimum income needed for basic survival and amenities — required for a family of four in America’s 50 biggest cities. GOBankingRates did this by culling information from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Check out the living wage required in 50 major cities. Also see what it is in every state overall.

The photo shows a bustling city street in San Jose, California. The view captures a mix of modern skyscrapers and historic buildings, with people walking along the sidewalks and cars driving down the road. The shot is taken with a wide-angle lens from a low angle, emphasizing the height of the buildings and the busy urban environment.

1. San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $141,565
  • Living wage: $135,604

Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

2. San Francisco

  • Median household income: $141,446
  • Living wage: $122,849

san diego

3. San Diego

  • Median household income: $104,321
  • Living wage: $105,204
This is a drone photo taken from the above of the Echo Lake Park during sunset, showing the lake and the skyline of DTLA.

4. Los Angeles

  • Median household income: $80,366
  • Living wage: $97,110
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

5. Seattle

  • Median household income: $121,984
  • Living wage: $93,755
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

6. New York City

  • Median household income: $79,713
  • Living wage: $91,888

Long Beach moored boats and placid life - Image.

7. Long Beach, California

  • Median household income: $83,969
  • Living wage: $88,410
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock (9921725b)A tour group walks outside Fenway Park, in Boston.

8. Boston

  • Median household income: $94,755
  • Living wage: $85,066
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

9. Oakland, California

  • Median household income: $97,369
  • Living wage: $80,277
The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • Median household income: $106,287
  • Living wage: $79,455

Miami Florida iStock

11. Miami

  • Median household income: $59,390
  • Living wage: $74,483
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

12. Denver

  • Median household income: $91,681
  • Living wage: $67,203
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

13. Portland, Oregon

  • Median household income: $88,792
  • Living wage: $65,170
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

14. Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $91,461
  • Living wage: $62,812

LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

15. Las Vegas

  • Median household income: $70,723
  • Living wage: $58,301
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

16. Atlanta

  • Median household income: $81,938
  • Living wage: $57,216
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

17. Sacramento, California

  • Median household income: $83,753
  • Living wage: $57,027
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

18. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $75,197
  • Living wage: $55,919

Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Median household income: $83,198
  • Living wage: $55,733
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $82,424
  • Living wage: $55,085
Virginia Beach ocean

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,685
  • Living wage: $54,692
Papago Park after Sunset stock photo

22. Phoenix

  • Median household income: $77,041
  • Living wage: $54,584

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

23. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median household income: $78,779
  • Living wage: $54,416
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $78,438
  • Living wage: $52,687
Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

25. Bakersfield, California

  • Median household income: $77,397
  • Living wage: $51,281
Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA,.

26. Arlington, Texas

  • Median household income: $73,519
  • Living wage: $49,827

Fresno, United States – November 16, 2022: A closeup shot of the side of the Fresno Postage Stamp Mural with cars parked in front of it in the United States.

27. Fresno, California

  • Median household income: $68,804
  • Living wage: $49,384
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

28. Chicago

  • Median household income: $75,134
  • Living wage: $48,231
Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

29. Minneapolis

  • Median household income: $80,269
  • Living wage: $48,228
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

30. Dallas

  • Median household income: $67,760
  • Living wage: $47,589

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

31. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Median household income: $65,604
  • Living wage: $46,039
Jacksonville at Dusk - FL stock photo

32. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median household income: $66,981
  • Living wage: $45,949
Telephoto looking East up Congress to downtown.

33. Tucson, Arizona

  • Median household income: $54,546
  • Living wage: $45,814
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

34. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $72,708
  • Living wage: $44,244

Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

35. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median household income: $76,602
  • Living wage: $43,383
Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

36. Philadelphia

  • Median household income: $60,698
  • Living wage: $43,200
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

37. Houston

  • Median household income: $62,894
  • Living wage: $42,540
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

38. El Paso, Texas

  • Median household income: $58,734
  • Living wage: $42,136

This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

39. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median household income: $65,327
  • Living wage: $41,696
Louisville, Kentucky

40. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median household income: $64,731
  • Living wage: $41,542
Kansas City skyline.

41. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Median household income: $67,449
  • Living wage: $40,614
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

42. San Antonio

  • Median household income: $62,917
  • Living wage: $39,476

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

43. Indianapolis

  • Median household income: $62,995
  • Living wage: $39,262
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

44. Milwaukee

  • Median household income: $51,888
  • Living wage: $38,684
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

45. Baltimore

  • Median household income: $59,623
  • Living wage: $38,392
Downtown Oklahoma City skyline aerial view at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy Center in the middle, and Myriad Botanical Gardens in the foreground.

46. Oklahoma City

  • Median household income: $66,702
  • Living wage: $38,391

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $58,407
  • Living wage: $38,237
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

48. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median household income: $63,072
  • Living wage: $37,395
Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

49. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $51,211
  • Living wage: $33,563
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

50. Detroit

  • Median household income: $39,575
  • Living wage: $32,653

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in 50 Major Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

