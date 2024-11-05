LiveWire, Kymco expand strategic partnership to create electric maxi-scooter

LiveWire (LVWR)and Kymco announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, creating an electric maxi-scooter primarily intended for the European market. For this project, the two companies will leverage their individual strengths in addition to using LiveWire’s S2 powertrain. LiveWire plans to launch its first-ever electric maxi-scooter, in the first half of 2026, to offer customers an electric riding experience. This new agreement is an expansion from the existing agreement between both companies, which originated in 2022, with Kymco’s investment in LiveWire.

