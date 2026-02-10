LiveWire Group, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$17.62 million

The company's earnings totaled -$17.62 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$22.78 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $11.35 million from $10.76 million last year.

LiveWire Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

