LiveOne Reports Significant Success for SZA's "SOS" Album and Splitmind Productions with Multiple Award Nominations

SZA's "SOS" album achieves 6x Platinum, contributing to multiple nominations for artists produced by Splitmind.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveOne announced that SZA's album "SOS" has achieved over 6 million units in sales and more than 100 million streams, significantly contributing to recurring revenues. Additionally, SZA's single "Chill Baby," co-produced by Calvin Dickinson and Lil Yachty, and GloRilla’s "Glo’s Prayer," co-produced by Steven Schaeffer of Splitmind, have collectively earned 15 nominations at the BET and AMA awards. LiveOne is positioned as a creator-first music and technology platform with various subsidiaries, and is focused on delivering premium content and experiences through diverse platforms. For more information, they encourage visits to their official website and social media pages.

Potential Positives

SZA's album "SOS" achieving 6x Platinum status with over 6 million units sold is a major milestone, showcasing the success of LiveOne's association with high-profile artists.

The production contributions of Splitmind towards multiple BET and AMA nominations for SZA and GloRilla highlight the company's involvement in successful projects, enhancing its reputation in the entertainment industry.

This press release reinforces LiveOne's position as a creator-first platform, potentially attracting more talent and partnerships in the competitive music and entertainment market.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne's reliance on a substantial percentage of its revenue from its largest OEM customer poses significant risks to its financial stability.

The press release's emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties about the company's future performance and growth strategy.

LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern raises concerns about its long-term viability and financial health.

FAQ

What recent achievements has SZA accomplished?

SZA's album "SOS" has sold over 6 million units and achieved more than 100 million streams on Billboard-topping singles.

Who co-produced SZA's "Chill Baby"?

SZA's "Chill Baby" was co-produced by Calvin Dickinson of Splitmind and Lil Yachty.

What nominations have been received by SZA and GloRilla?

SZA and GloRilla earned a combined total of 15 nominations for the BET and AMA awards.

What is LiveOne's core business focus?

LiveOne focuses on creating premium music and entertainment experiences through memberships and live or virtual events.

How can I access LiveOne's services?

LiveOne's services are available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, and streaming devices like Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVO forecast page.

Full Release





- *6x Platinum*: SZA's "SOS" album sells 6M+ units, with 100M+ streams on Billboard-topping singles, driving significant recurring revenues.









- SZA’s “Chill Baby” Co-Produced by Splitmind’s Calvin Dickinson and Lil Yachty









- Splitmind’s Steven Schaefferr Co-Produced GloRilla’s “Glo’s Prayer”







LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (





Nasdaq: LVO





), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that subsidiary Splitmind’s production has contributed to a combined 15 BET and AMA nominations for SZA and GloRilla.







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:





LVO





) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:





PODC





), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit





liveone.com





and follow us on





Facebook





,





Instagram





,





TikTok





,





YouTube





and X at





@liveone





. For more investor information, please visit





ir.liveone.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







LiveOne Press Contact:















press@liveone.com









Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at





@liveone





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.