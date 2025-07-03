LiveOne Partners with Synervoz to Enhance Audio Development and Expand B2B Opportunities

LiveOne partners with Synervoz to enhance voice technology and audio development for B2B opportunities in various industries.

LiveOne has announced a partnership with Synervoz Communications to enhance voice and audio development through the use of Synervoz's Switchboard platform, which promises to accelerate development cycles by tenfold. This collaboration aims to explore over 70 B2B opportunities across various industries, including automotive and retail, while delivering innovative audio experiences. LiveOne's CEO Rob Ellin emphasized that the partnership will enhance user engagement with audio content through new functionalities like voice search and social listening. Synervoz's CEO, Jim Rand, expressed excitement about leveraging Voice AI to transform how audiences interact with music and podcasts.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Synervoz to co-create innovative voice and audio products enhances LiveOne's technological capabilities and product offerings.

Collaboration aims to address over 70 B2B opportunities across various industries, potentially increasing revenue streams and market reach.

LiveOne's CEO emphasizes the potential for more interactive and connected audio experiences, positioning the company as a leader in the evolving entertainment landscape.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue presents a significant financial risk.

There are concerns regarding LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern, which may impact investor confidence.

LiveOne faces uncertainties related to complying with financial and other debt covenants, which could lead to financial instability.

FAQ

What is the main purpose of the LiveOne and Synervoz partnership?

The partnership aims to co-create products that enhance voice interactivity in audio experiences.

How does Synervoz's Switchboard platform improve audio development?

The Switchboard platform accelerates development cycles by 10x, enabling faster product creation for various industries.

Which industries are targeted by LiveOne and Synervoz's collaboration?

The collaboration targets over 70 B2B opportunities across industries such as automotive and retail.

What technology does the Switchboard platform utilize?

Switchboard combines a C++ audio engine with JSON-based audio graphs for flexible audio processing solutions.

How can users experience LiveOne's services?

LiveOne offers services through multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV, among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Synervoz Communications, Inc. to co-create new products and experiences that power the next wave of voice in native devices and operating systems. LiveOne and Synervoz will also work together to meet the demands of LiveOne’s growing pipeline of B2B initiatives.





“Working with Synervoz opens up powerful new ways for users to engage with audio,” said Rob Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. “From voice search to social listening and shared podcast experiences, we’re making audio more interactive and connected. This collaboration also allows us to scale faster and more efficiently–integrating engineering efforts to support our growing B2B pipeline and shape the future of audio.”





Jim Rand, CEO and Co-Founder of Synervoz, added, “Entertainment is evolving and Voice AI is the interface of the future – we couldn’t be more excited to work with LiveOne to unlock new ways to find and interact with music, podcasts, and live content; and to create new ways to experience it together with others.”







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and X at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



.







About Synervoz











Synervoz





provides audio software solutions to the gaming, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics sectors. Their





Switchboard platform





includes a vast library of audio and voice AI tools enabling developers to build new products and features on any platform in a fraction of the time. Switchboard combines the performance of a C++ audio engine with JSON-based audio graphs, offering unmatched flexibility for both no-code and advanced developers, while providing unparalleled on-device audio processing capabilities.





Headquartered in Toronto and backed by Lowercase Capital, Slack, and Techstars, the team comprises experts in real time audio programming in C++, digital signal processing (DSP), and AI implementations across platforms and languages spanning mobile, web, desktop, game consoles, smart TVs, embedded/wearable technologies, and developer tools.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; ; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







press@liveone.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.