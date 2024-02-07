News & Insights

LiveOne Names Aaron Sullivan As CFO

February 07, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Digital media company LiveOne, Inc. (LVO), Wednesday announced the appointment of Aaron Sullivan as chief financial officer.

Sullivan served as interim CFO and Vice President of the company after Michael Quartieri stepped down from the position on December 31, 2021.

In the pre-market activity, LiveOne's stock is sliding 0.63 percent, to $1.58 on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
