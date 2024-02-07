LiveOne Names Aaron Sullivan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Digital media company LiveOne, Inc. (LVO), Wednesday announced the appointment of Aaron Sullivan as chief financial officer.

Sullivan served as interim CFO and Vice President of the company after Michael Quartieri stepped down from the position on December 31, 2021.

In the pre-market activity, LiveOne's stock is sliding 0.63 percent, to $1.58 on the Nasdaq.

