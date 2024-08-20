LiveOne (LVO) Inks Multi-Year B2B Agreement With TextNow

LiveOne, Inc. LVO has announced a multi-year agreement with TextNow, offering a full year of LiveOne’s Plus service at a reduced rate, along with exclusive content tailored specifically for TextNow customers.



Through this partnership, TextNow users can now access LiveOne Plus, featuring an ad-free experience with unlimited skips, high-definition audio and exclusive content.



The announcement comes as TextNow celebrates surpassing 250 million downloads, marking a major milestone in its growth trajectory. As the company continues to transform the wireless industry with its reasonably-priced and innovative mobile services, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that allow users to connect and communicate without the limitations of traditional wireless carriers.



This collaboration with LiveOne fits seamlessly with TextNow's focus on offering cutting-edge and budget-friendly solutions to its users. TextNow is elevating the digital experience of its customers by providing a year of ad-free streaming at a reduced price.



LiveOne highlighted that teaming up with TextNow presents a special chance to connect with a wider audience and deliver exceptional value via LiveOne's Plus streaming service.



LiveOne is one of the top streaming platforms, delivering a diverse selection of music, podcasts and live events. Known for its high-definition audio and exclusive content, it offers a rich entertainment experience for music enthusiasts globally.



This partnership is expected to drive revenue and EBITDA growth for LiveOne. With its expanded B2B team from six to 10 employees, the company is well-positioned for continued success through its B2B deals.



The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $33.1 million, marking a 19% increase year over year. This growth was driven by the Audio Division's success, a robust pipeline and four new partnerships. LVO is concentrating on B2B deals, with four major new agreements and 63 potential ones in the pipeline. Additionally, LVO secured a $24 million contract with a top streaming network, generating about $2 million in monthly revenues.



LVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 5.7% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

