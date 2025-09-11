LiveOne Authorizes $12 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

Markets
(RTTNews) - LiveOne (LVO), Thursday announced an update on its previously authorized $12 million stock repurchase program.

"We believe our stock remains significantly undervalued, and this commitment reflects our strong confidence in LiveOne's growth trajectory and long-term value," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne.

LiveOne is a music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events.

