Live Oak Posts Q2 Revenue Beat

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), a digital-focused bank specializing in small business lending, reported its latest quarterly earnings on July 23, 2025, covering results for Q2 2025. The most notable highlight was the company’s record loan production and deposit growth, which helped lift total revenue (GAAP) to $143.7 million and earnings per share (EPS, GAAP) to $0.51. Both GAAP figures exceeded average analyst estimates, with GAAP revenue beating expectations by $4.5 million and EPS topping by $0.01. Overall, the company maintained strong top-line momentum, improved cost efficiency, and navigated credit challenges, though year-over-year GAAP profits cooled from last year’s unusually high results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, Diluted) $0.51 $0.50 $0.59 (13.6%) Revenue (GAAP) $143.7 million $139.25 million $125.5 million 14.5% Net Interest Income $109.2 million $91.3 million 19.6% Noninterest Income $34.5 million $34.2 million 0.9% Net Income Attributable to LOB $23.4 million $26.96 million (13.1%)

Company Overview and Recent Business Focus

Live Oak Bancshares is a bank holding company primarily focused on providing loans to small businesses across the United States. Its business centers on originating government-backed loans—mainly those guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The company also gathers nationwide deposits through its digital banking platform.

In recent periods, it has concentrated on deepening relationships with business customers, expanding its technology capabilities to improve efficiency, and Live Oak’s main success factors include its expertise in government-guaranteed lending, its use of core technology to streamline operations, and its ability to manage risk effectively as it grows.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Profitability, and Credit Quality

During the quarter, Loan production set a new company record at $1.53 billion in Q2 2025. The total loan and lease portfolio grew by 19.2% year-over-year. Deposit growth continued to be robust, with total deposits reaching $12.6 billion, up 17.6% year over year.

Revenue for the period grew by 14.6% versus the year-ago period. Net interest income, which includes the bank’s earnings from lending and investing after paying out interest on deposits, rose 19.6% compared to the prior-year period. Noninterest income (GAAP), which includes fees and revenue from the sale of loans, was up slightly year over year and rebounded strongly from the prior quarter.

From a profitability standpoint, Net income attributable to shareholders was $23.4 million (GAAP), a decrease of 13.1% from the same quarter last year. The decrease stemmed from a combination of higher credit costs and year-over-year growth in noninterest expense, which was up 15.0% (GAAP). Still, efficiency ratios (non-GAAP) improved sequentially, dropping to 62.1% from 66.6% (Q2 2025 versus Q1 2025), reflecting a better balance between income growth and expense management. Pre-provision net revenue—earnings before setting aside funds for future credit losses—rose 13.9% year over year (non-GAAP).

Provision expense for credit losses fell compared to the prior quarter, indicating moderating stress in its loan book. The allowance for credit losses, a reserve to cover expected loan losses, stood at 1.70% of total loans, slightly up from a year prior but down from the previous quarter. While net charge-offs—the amount of loans written off as unrecoverable—jumped to $31.4 million (compared to $8.3 million in Q2 2024), most of the increase in nonperforming balances came in government-guaranteed exposures, which typically carry less risk for the bank.

Loan sales remained an important driver of noninterest revenue. "Net gains on sales of loans" (GAAP) increased both sequentially and year over year, supported by high demand in the secondary market for SBA loan products. The technology expense category (GAAP) continued to rise—up 25.9% year-over-year.

New regulatory changes to SBA and USDA programs were addressed by management, who noted that recent fee and underwriting changes had little impact because Live Oak has long operated under strict documentation and underwriting standards. Approximately one-third of its loan portfolio is government-guaranteed, helping to limit actual losses even when credit metrics fluctuate.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, unchanged from previous quarters. Book value per share (GAAP) rose 9.4% year over year.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Key Areas to Watch

Management did not provide public guidance for the next quarter or for full-year results. Leadership cited the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop and industry volatility as reasons for holding off on explicit projections.

In the coming quarters, investors should pay close attention to ongoing credit performance—especially net charge-off rates and the mix of government-guaranteed versus unguaranteed loans. Other key areas include the pace of deposit and asset growth, developments in noninterest-bearing accounts, and any further evolution of its technology platform to support business scalability. The company’s exposure to changes in SBA and USDA lending policies will also remain highly relevant going forward.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

