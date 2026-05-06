Live Nation Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings missed the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line remained in line with the prior-year quarter’s adjusted figure.



Live Nation reported steady performance, supported by strong global touring demand, higher fan engagement and expanding venue operations. Management stated that growing demand for live experiences, continued ticket sales momentum and expansion of its venue footprint supported quarterly growth.

LYV’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. On a GAAP basis, loss per share was $1.85. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Revenues of $3.79 billion beat the consensus mark of $3.59 billion. The top line increased 12% year over year.

Live Nation’s Q1 Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s first-quarter revenues totaled $2.78 billion, up 12% year over year. Adjusted operating income came in at $2.9 million compared with $6.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Management noted that fan attendance reached 24 million during the quarter, up 7% year over year. Tickets sold through April increased 11% year over year to more than 107 million.



Ticketing: Segmental revenues amounted to $765 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income was $255.6 million, up 1% from $253.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Primary gross transaction value increased 14% during the quarter. Ticketmaster’s total fee-bearing tickets transacted through April increased 9% year over year to 138 million, while gross transaction value climbed 15% to $17 billion.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues from this segment totaled $258.6 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted operating income of $164.6 million was up 21% year over year.



Management stated that nearly 85% of sponsorship commitments for 2026 had already been booked through April, supported by healthy brand demand and continued venue expansion.

Other Financial Information of LYV

Live Nation's cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2026, totaled $9.08 billion compared with $7.09 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter, goodwill was $2.93 billion compared with $2.89 billion at 2025-end. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026, was $6.71 billion compared with $7.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



For the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.34 billion compared with $1.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $174.7 million compared with $216.1 million in the year-ago period.

2026 Outlook by LYV

Looking ahead, Live Nation expects adjusted operating income to grow at a double-digit rate in 2026. Management stated that more than 85% of large venue shows for the year have already been booked, with stadium, arena and amphitheater show counts pacing above the prior year.



Venue Nation is expected to grow fan attendance at owned or operated venues by double digits in 2026. Planned projects include two U.S. amphitheaters and one stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, while recently completed acquisitions include Movistar Arena Santiago, Unipol Forum in Milan and IMPACT Arena in Bangkok.



Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, with nearly $800-$850 million allocated toward venue expansion and enhancement projects. Management expects sponsorship-adjusted operating income growth to remain strong, supported by venue portfolio expansion and growing festival partnerships.

LYV’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted EPS of $3.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. In the year-ago quarter, RCL posted an adjusted EPS of $2.71. Revenues in the quarter totaled $4.45 billion, beating the consensus mark of $4.44 billion. The metric increased 11.3% year over year.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H reported first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, up 37% from 46 cents a year ago. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share by 10.5%. Total revenues rose 1.7% year over year to $1,748 million and topped the consensus mark of $1,712 million by 2.1%. Hyatt’s operating backdrop stayed constructive, with comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increasing 5.4% and comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts Net Package RevPAR rising 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues improved, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter levels. The company posted an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents by 16.67%. The bottom line declined from an adjusted loss of 2 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Net sales of $862 million topped the consensus mark of $801 million by 7.59% and increased 4% year over year.

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