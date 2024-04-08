Live Cattle Head Higher, Feeders Lower

Live cattle closed the Monday session with contracts up 27 cents to $1.27 at the close. Today was first notice day for April live cattle. Feeder cattle post front month strength of $1.45, with the rest of the board down 35 cents to $1.05. Last week’s cash action was in the $183-184 range for the south and $187-189 in the North. Most of Monday’s action was compiling showlists. The CME Feeder Cattle index on April 5th was down 35 cents to $248.62. USDA had OKC’s auction receipts at 6,800 head on Monday, up from last year’s 4,978 head. Feeder sales were noted as down $8-12 from last week

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Monday afternoon report. Choice was back up $4.90 to $302.07, with Select $5.57 higher at $300.27, to narrow the Chc/Sel spread to just $1.80. Estimated livestock slaughter was pegged at 121,000 head for Monday by the USDA. That was a 11,000 head increase from the previous Monday and 9,192 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $179.400, up $1.150,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $173.325, up $1.275,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $170.900, up $0.925,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $239.300, up $1.600,

May 24 Cattle closed at $237.175, down $1.000,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $248.250, down $0.375,

