Live Cattle and Feeders Diverge on Tuesday

Live cattle future were up 10 to 70 cents across the board on Tuesday. Cash action has mostly been compiling showlists. Trade rounded out last week with sales of $184-185 in the South, up $1-2 on the week. Northern sales were in a range of $186-187.

Feeder cattle futures were down anywhere from a nickel to 95 cents at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 19 cents at $247.43 on September 30. The weekly OKC Feeder Cattle auction saw sales of 5,878 head on Monday, below last year and the previous week. Sales of steers and heifer calves were $3-8 higher, with feeder heifers below 800 lbs stead and above 800 lbs up $5.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were up $2.09 to $300.17/cwt, with Select 77 cents higher @ $285.30. The Chc/Select spread widened to $14.87. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, taking the weekly total to 243,000 head. That is even with the previous week but 4,014 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.475, up $0.700,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.175, up $0.375,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.175, up $0.325,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.150, down $0.050,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.675, down $0.225,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $238.450, down $0.325,

