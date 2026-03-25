LivaNova Expands OSA Care With FDA-Approved aura6000 System

LivaNova LIVN recently received premarket approval from the FDA for its aura6000 system to treat adults with moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The system uses proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation (p-HGNS), an advanced neurostimulation approach, to manage OSA in patients with an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) ranging from 15 to 65 years. It is specifically intended for individuals who have not responded to, cannot tolerate or are unsuitable for first-line treatments like positive airway pressure.

Per management, the FDA approval of the aura6000 represents a transformative moment for the company and a major step forward for patients whose OSA remains inadequately managed. LIVN’s p-HGNS therapy was assessed for safety and effectiveness in the OSPREY randomized controlled trial, demonstrating significant outcomes and durable benefits over time. The p-HGNS is the first and only HGNS device approved by the FDA without a contraindication or warning related to CCC and without the need for a pre-implantation DISE (drug-induced sleep endoscopy).

Likely Trend of LIVN Stock Following the News

Shares of LIVN have lost 1.8% since the announcement on Thursday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 19.3% against the industry’s 3.6% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 0.6% during the same timeframe.

In the long run, the FDA approval of the aura6000 system strengthens LivaNova’s competitive position in the neurostimulation and sleep apnea markets by unlocking a new revenue stream driven by device sales, procedural adoption and patient follow-ups. It improves visibility in the company’s commercialization prospects as it advances toward launching a next-generation system with enhanced capabilities and broader patient reach. At the same time, the decision validates a promising alternative for patients with OSA who are underserved by existing therapies. With global awareness and diagnosis of sleep apnea continuing to grow, innovations like the aura6000 system have the potential to reshape treatment standards, deliver better sleep, improve health outcomes and provide a higher quality of life.

LIVN currently has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion.



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More on the aura6000 System

The aura6000 system introduces p-HGNS, a differentiated therapy that targets the hypoglossal nerve, which controls airway muscles and maintains an open airway during sleep, addressing the root cause of apnea events.

Unlike conventional therapies, LivaNova’s approach utilizes six electrodes placed along the proximal nerve trunk, enabling broader muscle engagement and personalized therapy adjustments through its PolySync algorithm.

The FDA approval is backed by robust data from the OSPREY randomized controlled trial. Results demonstrated sustained improvements across key clinical metrics. Patients receiving p-HGNS therapy experienced a substantial reduction in AHI, with median levels dropping from 34.3 events per hour at baseline to 11.6 in seven months. Oxygen desaturation index also improved, reinforcing the therapy’s physiological impact.

65% of patients met responder criteria at 12 months, defined as achieving at least a 50% reduction in AHI and reaching clinically safer levels. These outcomes were consistent even among patients with complex airway conditions such as complete concentric collapse, highlighting the therapy’s broad applicability.

Building on this approval, LivaNova is already advancing a next-generation OSA device. Planned enhancements include MRI compatibility, remote configuration capabilities and a rechargeable battery with a lifespan of up to 15 years.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the sleep apnea devices market is valued at $7.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% through 2034.

Factors like the cumulative incidence of obstructive sleep apnea across the world, swelling consciousness for the target condition, and snowballing patient adherence to positive airway pressure machines and initial disease diagnosis are spurring the demand for sleep apnea devices.

Other News

In November, LivaNova announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had upgraded reimbursement classifications for its VNS Therapy, a neuromodulation treatment used in patients aged four and above with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and focal seizures. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, VNS Therapy for new patient implants (NPIs) has been assigned to New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification 1580, while end-of-service procedures have been moved from Level 4 to Level 5 APC.

Medicare reimbursement rates for these procedures will rise by 48% for NPIs and 47% for EOS procedures compared to 2025 levels. This will improve hospital economics, reduce cost barriers and support broader patient access to treatment.

LivaNova PLC Price

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LIVN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, LIVN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.4% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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