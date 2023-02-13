Liu Chengcheng Updates Holdings in 36Kr Holdings (KRKR)

Fintel reports that Liu Chengcheng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.60MM shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 58.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.61% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for 36Kr Holdings is $2.23. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $2.76. The average price target represents an increase of 81.61% from its latest reported closing price of $1.23.

The projected annual revenue for 36Kr Holdings is $484MM, an increase of 41.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.02, a decrease of 26.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in 36Kr Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRKR is 0.00%, an increase of 791.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.44% to 87K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 37K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRKR by 35.43% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 98.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRKR by 53.58% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

36Kr Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

36Kr is a leading brand and pioneering platform committed to serving China's new economy participants, with a mission to empower new economy participants to step up to a higher level, connect and serve new economy communities including start-ups, TMT giants, traditional enterprises, institutional investors, local governments, and individual users, accelerate the sharing and exchange of information, talent, capital and technology, and drive a rapid, stable, and sustainable development of the new economy sectors. 36Kr's business is mainly divided into three segments: online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. Since it was founded 10 years ago, 36Kr has established an enterprise database covering more than 840,000 companies, and served thousands of customers.

