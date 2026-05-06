Littelfuse Inc Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $75.147 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $43.571 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Littelfuse Inc reported adjusted earnings of $115.1 million or $3.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $656.969 million from $554.307 million last year.

Littelfuse Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.147 Mln. vs. $43.571 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $656.969 Mln vs. $554.307 Mln last year.

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