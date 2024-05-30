Lithium Ionic’s Bandeira Project Boasts Strong Returns

Lithium Ionic Corp (TSE:LTH) has released an update.

Lithium Ionic Corp. has unveiled promising results from a Feasibility Study for its Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil, projecting a robust 14-year mine life with yearly production of 178,000 tons of high-grade spodumene concentrate. The study anticipates significant returns, with an after-tax net present value of $1.3 billion and a 40% internal rate of return, complemented by low operating costs and a minimal environmental footprint. The company highlights the project’s potential for substantial local economic contributions and is on track to secure construction permits by mid-2024.

