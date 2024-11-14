Lithium Corp. expands scope to evaluate opportunities in renewable energy

In a strategic move underscoring the Company’s commitment to advancing electrification and a low carbon economy, Lithium Corporation is expanding its scope beyond mineral exploration to actively evaluating opportunities in renewable energy generation and energy storage. These closely related sectors are considered a natural extension to the Company’s core interest in clean energy. Lithium Corporation’s portfolio of critical mineral prospects includes several lithium prospects in Nevada, and titanium, rare earth elements, graphite and fluorspar properties in Canada. It reflects the Company’s focus to-date on energy metals for the North American battery supply chain. The deep integration of renewable energy and energy storage systems with the battery supply chain prompted Lithium Corporation to look beyond mineral exploration, as the Company continually seeks to enhance its environmental stewardship and secure operational sustainability. Driven by a commitment to innovation, Lithium Corp. (LTUM) is exploring state-of-the-art, niche applications such as Agrisolar. Also known as agrivoltaics or dual-use solar, Agrisolar combines solar energy generation with agriculture. Crop or livestock production or pollinator habitats located underneath or adjacent to solar panels are examples of Agrisolar.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.