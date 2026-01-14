Lithium Argentina (LAR) Price Target Increased by 23.68% to 6.93

The average one-year price target for Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) has been revised to $6.93 / share. This is an increase of 23.68% from the prior estimate of $5.60 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.97% from the latest reported closing price of $8.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Argentina. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAR is 0.12%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.23% to 41,220K shares. The put/call ratio of LAR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 9,594K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares , representing an increase of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 189.07% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 4,200K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 50.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 188.66% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,754K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 27.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 3.83% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 3,109K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 11.96% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 2,957K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.