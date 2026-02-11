Lithia & Driveway Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lithia & Driveway (LAD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $136.8 million, or $5.72 per share. This compares with $212.7 million, or $7.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lithia & Driveway reported adjusted earnings of $161.1 million or $6.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $9.198 billion from $9.174 billion last year.

Lithia & Driveway earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

