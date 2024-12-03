Lisata Therapeutics, Kuva Labs enter license agreement

Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) and Kuva Labs are pleased to announce a global collaboration and license agreement. Under the terms of this agreement Kuva gains access to Lisata’s iRGD cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, as a targeting and enhanced delivery agent to be used with Kuva’s NanoMark platform technology. This combination creates a new class of advanced magnetic resonance imaging agents that enable the safe, non-invasive and unambiguous detection of solid tumor cancers. Under the agreement, Kuva will assume full responsibility for all research, development, and commercialization costs for NanoMark, while Lisata will be responsible for supplying certepetide. The agreement provides significant value creation for both parties and includes an upfront license fee as well as potential substantial milestone payments and royalties on future product sales to Lisata.

