Lisanti Capital Exits Huron Consulting With $6.8 Million Sale

Key Points

Lisanti Capital Growth sold its entire stake in Huron Consulting Group, an estimated $6.85 million trade value based on quarterly average price.

Transaction represented 1.73% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero HURN shares, with a position value of $0.

The position previously accounted for 1.9% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter; HURN is no longer among top holdings.

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On May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth reported a complete exit from Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), selling 45,590 shares for an estimated $6.85 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a May 6, 2026, SEC filing, Lisanti Capital Growth sold all 45,590 shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this transaction was $6.85 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The exit resulted in a quarter-end net position change of $7.88 million, reflecting both the sale and movement in Huron Consulting Group’s share price during the period.

What else to know

This was a full liquidation of the HURN stake; as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FIVE: $9.74 million (2.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: PTEN: $9.71 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSE: CRS: $8.27 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE: MOD: $8.08 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BTSG: $8.07 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, Huron Consulting Group shares were priced at $120.11, down 19.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 50.9 percentage points.

The position was previously 1.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.99 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.74 billion Net income (TTM) $103.75 million Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $120.11

Company snapshot

Provides consulting services across healthcare, business advisory, and education, generating revenue primarily from advisory fees and managed services.

Operates a professional services model, earning income by delivering specialized expertise, technology solutions, and transformation strategies to clients.

Serves hospitals, health systems, academic institutions, life sciences, financial firms, and public sector organizations in the United States and internationally.

Huron Consulting Group is a global professional services company with a diversified client base across healthcare, education, and business sectors. It leverages domain expertise and technology-driven solutions to address complex operational, financial, and organizational challenges for its clients. The company’s scale and integrated service offerings position it as a strategic partner for organizations seeking transformation and sustained performance improvement.

What this transaction means for investors

Lisanti Capital Growth specializes in small-cap and small-mid cap growth stocks, building portfolios around major trends shaping business over the next few years. Exiting Huron Consulting entirely during Q1 suggests the professional services firm no longer fit their investment thesis.

Huron provides consulting across healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, helping clients with performance improvement, digital transformation, and AI integration. The company just reported Q1 earnings that beat expectations, with revenue up 12% and strong performance across all segments.

But Lisanti sold before those results came out. The stock has been volatile, hitting a new 52-week low this week despite the earnings beat. Several large institutional investors have also trimmed or exited positions recently.

For investors evaluating professional services firms, the disconnect between strong earnings and weak stock performance often signals concerns about sustainability. Growth investors like Lisanti focus on whether revenue gains can accelerate and margins can expand. If consulting demand looks choppy or margin improvements require unsustainable cost cuts, even solid quarterly results won't justify the position.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Huron Consulting Group and Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.