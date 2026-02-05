Liquidity Services, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.48 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $5.81 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Liquidity Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.44 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to $77.35 million from $82.81 million last year.

Liquidity Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.29 To $ 0.38

