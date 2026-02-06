Liquidia (MUN:LT4) Price Target Increased by 187.36% to 38.94

The average one-year price target for Liquidia (MUN:LT4) has been revised to 38,94 € / share. This is an increase of 187.36% from the prior estimate of 13,55 € dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13,51 € to a high of 58,81 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.25% from the latest reported closing price of 37,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LT4 is 0.41%, an increase of 32.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 68,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,566K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 50.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT4 by 249.93% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 8,119K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 2,830K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT4 by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,782K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT4 by 89.19% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 2,615K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT4 by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.