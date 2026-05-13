Liquidia (LQDA) Price Target Increased by 22.37% to 63.24

The average one-year price target for Liquidia (NasdaqCM:LQDA) has been revised to $63.24 / share. This is an increase of 22.37% from the prior estimate of $51.68 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from the latest reported closing price of $57.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 24.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.84%, an increase of 120.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 62,736K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,656K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 8,119K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,927K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Findell Capital Management holds 2,851K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 2,435K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 33.37% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.