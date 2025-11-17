Liquidia (LQDA) Price Target Increased by 17.47% to 44.20

The average one-year price target for Liquidia (NasdaqCM:LQDA) has been revised to $44.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.47% from the prior estimate of $37.63 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.63% from the latest reported closing price of $28.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.40%, an increase of 28.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 66,899K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,566K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 50.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 249.93% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 8,119K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 2,830K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,782K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 2,615K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.