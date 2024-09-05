News & Insights

Liquid Alternative Funds: Goldilocks Risk Asset

September 05, 2024

As the stock market hovers near all-time highs, investors are seeking a balance between optimism and caution, with alternative ETFs gaining traction as a popular choice for risk management and income generation. 

 

The latest data reveals that while U.S. equity and fixed-income ETFs lead in demand, alternatives ETFs are growing rapidly, reflecting a shift toward more diversified and protective strategies. These funds offer exposure beyond traditional stocks and bonds, incorporating elements like commodities, digital assets, and derivatives to manage risk and generate returns. 

 

Notably, products like the Global X Nasdaq 100 Tail Risk ETF and Fidelity's options-based portfolios are attracting attention for their innovative approaches to downside protection and income. The appeal of alternatives ETFs lies in their simplicity and accessibility, allowing even complex strategies to become core components of investor portfolios.

Finsum: Most of the time the downside of alts is the liquidity component, being able to use ETFs is a great way to counteract this. 

 

