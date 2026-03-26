Lipocine (LPCN) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Lipocine (NasdaqCM:LPCN) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of $11.09 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.19% from the latest reported closing price of $7.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lipocine. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 29.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPCN is 0.11%, an increase of 114,823.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 198.97% to 1,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squadron Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company.

Diadema Partners holds 261K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 200K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company.

Persistent Asset Partners holds 71K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 62K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 177.72% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.