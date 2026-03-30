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Lipella Pharmaceuticals Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

March 30, 2026 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The company intends to pursue a 363 sale process under Chapter 11 in order to maximize value for its creditors.

In connection with the Chapter 11 proceedings, the company expects to seek customary "first-day" relief. If approved by the Court, this relief would allow Lipella to continue day-to-day operations, including maintaining cash management systems and paying employee wages and benefits in the ordinary course.

LIPO closed Monday's regular trading at $0.0700, down $0.0020 or 2.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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